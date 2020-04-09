Sec. Mnuchin Says Economy May Reopen Next Month

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC’s Jim Cramer Thursday that he believes the economy may be able to reopen next month.
“Do you think with this, there’s a possibility if the doctors let us, that we could be open for business in the month of May?” Cramer asked.
“I do, Jim,” Mnuchin replied. “As soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business.”
The U.S. economy has been largely shutdown for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is hope that it could reopen soon as White House models show major hot spots peaking, perhaps as soon as this week. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
The Trump administration’s current social distancing guidelines are set to expire at the end of April, and the president, as well as members of his cabinet, have made clear their desire to reopen the country as soon as possible, arguing that they can’t let the cure become worse than the disease.