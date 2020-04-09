SURVEY: 88% Of Athletic Directors Want The College Football Playoff To Expand

The overwhelming majority of athletic directors want the college football playoff to expand.

According to a survey from Stadium, 88% of FBS athletic directors want the playoff to expand from the current four team format. When it comes to future formats, 72% want eight teams, 66% believe the highest ranked Group of Five team should be in, 66% of ADs favor a format that features the Power 5 conference champs, two at-large bids and the highest ranked G5 team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the playoff does expand to eight teams, 53% of ADs favor first round games being played on the campus of the higher rated team.

Expansion is coming sooner or later. It’s not a matter of if it happens. It’s only a matter of when it happens for college football.

Money drives everything, and there’s way too much money on the table for expansion to not happen. It’s that simple.

I hope like hell it does expand soon. I’ve been saying for a very long time that we need eight teams, and I’ve always said the best format is P5 champions, two at-large bids and the best G5 team.

It now seems like more and more ADs are getting behind the movement. I certainly hope my check is in the mail for helping them out.

Aggressive expansion is on the horizon, and I can’t wait to find out how it all shakes out. I honestly think my eight team idea is the best way to go, and I think that’s where we’ll end up.

Whether or not the NCAA cuts me a check for $1 billion for suggesting the idea remains to be seen.