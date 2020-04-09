Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp Says Football Can Start As ‘Late As October’

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp thinks football can start in October, and still resemble a normal season.

With sports suspended because of coronavirus for the foreseeable future and no light at the end of the tunnel, people are eager to find out what will happen with college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Apr 6, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

Sharp thinks we can start late, and still get a relatively normal season. According to The Kerrville Daily Times, Sharp said during a Texas Tribune live stream, “In some conversations with SEC officials and NCAA, I think they’ve come to the conclusion that you can probably start football as late as October and still have a 13-game schedule.”

You can watch his full interview below.

.@tamusystem Chancellor John Sharp spoke to @ShannonNajma about what the coronavirus pandemic means for classes and on-campus research. Watch here: https://t.co/OfrhgZGt35 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) April 9, 2020

Would I be happy with the football season starting in October? Hell no. I wouldn’t be happy at all. I’d be very upset.

Football starts at the end of August. That’s the way it’s been forever, the way it’s going to hopefully be going forward and the way it’ll be until I do.

I’m not a creature of change, especially when it comes to football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:58am PST

Having said that, if October with a regular schedule is what has to happen, then so be it. I can stomach it, but I won’t be happy.

It’s without a doubt better than the alternative of not having a season at all. That much is for sure. That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Dec 30, 2019 at 12:55pm PST

We’ll have to wait and see what happens as we continue to wage war against coronavirus, but all options are on the table.

Now, let’s go win this war, and get our football back.