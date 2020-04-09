This App Removes, Replaces & Blurs Your Background Without A Green Screen

These days, chatting with friends via FaceTime and exercising from the comfort of your own living room have become the new normal. That’s because as we attempt to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are forced to become resourceful in the way we communicate with others — and with so many digital platforms at our fingertips, streaming content from home is a great way to stay in touch with the rest of the world.

But just because you have access to Instagram stories doesn’t mean whatever you’re producing is of high-quality — in fact, it’s likely far from it. But don’t get discouraged. Cutting-edge tools like XSplit VCam make it possible to create one-of-a-kind content from home, even if you don’t have a green screen or traditional sudio set-up. No matter what kind of video content you’re creating, whether it be a vlog, tutorial, or whatever else, XSplit VCam makes it possible to do more than you ever could with your basic at-home camera.

From covering up that giant pile of laundry in your background to giving your webcam a fancy portrait-style effect, XSplit VCam can do a lot to make your video content of incredible quality. Compatible with most video chat software along with popular streaming apps like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Steamlabs, and Split, this editing program is super easy to use, even if you’re new to the video-producing game. In fact, XSplit VCam is also great for creating professional-grade presentation aids, conducting remote interviews, and so much more.

When it comes to creating awesome video content — recreational or professional — the last thing you want to do is spend a fortune on green screens, lighting and other equipment. That’s why people everywhere are praising XSplit VCam for its incredible versatility, practically negating any need for expensive studio equipment.

“I was amazed to find out how convenient it has become with XSplit’s VCam. Just plug in your webcam, open the app, and you are good to go,” says one reviewer from ProductivityLand.

“For content creators, the green screen effects are a great way to improve the production quality of your content. Perhaps more importantly, VCam provides a terribly inexpensive means of doing so,” praised another reviewer from Nerdtechy.com.

Ready to take your video content to a whole new level? Then jump on this awesome deal. Right now, you can snag a lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam for the discounted price of just $20.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');