POLL: 83.8% Of Donald Trump Supporters Will Still Back Him If He Pardons Joe Exotic

A majority of Donald Trump supporters will still back him if he issues a pardon to Joe Exotic.

President Trump was asked during his coronavirus press conference Wednesday if he would pardon Joe Exotic, who has taken the country by storm since the release of “Tiger King” on Netflix. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of trying to hire somebody to snuff out Carole Baskin. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

White House reporter asks President Trump if he’s going to pardon Tiger King’s Joe Exotic during Coronavirus presser pic.twitter.com/dBGhaCYdAt — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2020

Naturally, that had many wondering if Trump should pardon the Netflix star and end his prison sentence. I had to find out what people thought, and I ran a Twitter poll asking if Trump supporters would still support POTUS if he issued the pardon.

Of the 1,863 voters, 83.8% voted that Donald Trump would still have their support if he pardoned the “Tiger King” star.

For those of you who support President Donald Trump, will you still support @realDonaldTrump if he pardons Joe Exotic from Tiger King? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 8, 2020

We’re living in crazy times, folks. We’re living in absolutely bizarre times. Would anybody be shocked if Trump issued the pardon?

I believe there’s a great scene from “The Dark Knight” that perfectly sums up my feelings on Trump pardoning Joe Exotic.

Does Joe Exotic deserve to do 22 years in prison for allegedly trying to take out Carole Baskin? I have no idea. It’s not my lane.

However, moving the needle on the internet is very much my lane, and nobody does it like Joe Exotic.

Trump should just embrace the chaos that is 2020, get Joe Exotic out of prison and watch the amazing reactions roll in.

Hell, let the star of “Tiger King” speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. We’re really cooking with gas now.

Let us know in the comments if you think Trump should issue the pardon.