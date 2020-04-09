REPORT: Former NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused Of Playing Role In 2016 Murders. He Calls Allegations ‘False’

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson has been accused of playing a role in two different 2016 murders, according to TMZ Sports.

Johnson is reportedly accused by an unnamed informant in court documents of giving Dominic Bolden “funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply” a drug trafficking organization after the man allegedly shot and killed two people in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the same documents, Johnson’s alleged role stems from a 2015 shooting in which he survived. The same shooting allegedly led to the death of Dreekius Johnson.

The former Jets and Titans running back is accused of playing a role in the killings because the two victims were his alleged shooters. But he hasn’t been charged with anything at this point, according to the TMZ report.

The former electric running back tweeted Thursday that it’s “false news” and a rep of his denied the claims to TMZ.

False news!!!!! — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) April 9, 2020

It’s worth noting again that Johnson hasn’t been charged with any crimes, and these are nothing more than allegations in a court document.

He’s also denying them. In America, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the way it works here and that’s a good thing.

This is a developing situation. Make sure to check back for more details when we have them.