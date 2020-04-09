‘Buffoonish Villain Right Out Of The Saturday Morning Cartoons’: Tucker Blasts WHO Head, Calls For End To US Funding

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted the World Health Organization (WHO) and its director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Looking back, we’ll conclude that no organization has dishonored itself more thoroughly during this pandemic than the World Health Organization,” Carlson said, pointing out a “series of lies” the organization has told “at the behest of the Chinese government,” lies that “undoubtedly cost people their lives.”

“WHO told the world the virus couldn’t spread person-to-person long after it was perfectly clear that it could,” Carlson continued. “The same moment China was hoarding face masks, WHO claimed face masks didn’t help. In early February, WHO was still whining about the stigma and racism of connecting the virus to the country from which it came from.”

Noting that President Donald Trump is “considering pulling funding” from the organization,” Carlson accused the WHO of constantly doing “the bidding of their masters in Beijing” at the “expense of public health.”

Then, the Daily Caller co-founder turned his attention to Ghebreyesus:

“The head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom, is a buffoonish villain right out of the Saturday morning cartoons,” he said. “This so-called public health official once covered up cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia for political reasons … You couldn’t pick a worse candidate if you tried.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’)

Carlson then played a clip of Ghebreyesus saying the U.S. would have “blood” on its hands if it pulled WHO funding.

“‘Don’t politicize this,’ he begs,” Carlson said. “The irony alarm goes off. As of tonight, World Health Organization is refusing to help Taiwan battle the pandemic. Why is that? Politics. The Chinese government doesn’t like Taiwan. WHO leaders do whatever China tells them to do. They are letting the Taiwanese people suffer. Just this week, Tedros attacked Taiwan again. He claims some anonymous person said something racist about him online and it must be the fault of the Taiwanese government. He offered no evidence for that. This man is a joke. this man is an embarrassment and a danger and we should not be sending him any more U.S. dollars.”