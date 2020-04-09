Prosecutors Deny Lori Loughlin’s Claims In Dismissal Motion For College Admissions Bribery Case

Prosecutors have denied actress Lori Loughlin’s latest claims from her dismissal motion in the college admissions scandal.

The prosecutors responded Wednesday in a court filing saying there is no basis for a dismissal request, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“The defendants’ core allegations of misconduct are premised on a straw man: that this case is only about bribery. It is not,” the filing obtained by ET said. “The defendants are charged with conspiring to engage in a single, sweeping scheme to gain admission for their children to college by, among other things, lying about their academic and athletic qualifications so that complicit coaches, induced by bribes styled as ‘donations’ to their programs, could purport to recruit them as elite athletes.”

“Just because neither [scam ring leader Rick] Singer nor the defendants actually used the word ‘bribe’ to describe the purported donations doesn’t mean that they were legitimate,” the filing continued. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Parents Involved In College Admissions Scandal Urge For Judge To Drop Charges)

Lori Loughlin urged for the dismissal of charges brought against her in the college admissions bribery case https://t.co/zv5ZBbWaN3 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2020

The “Full House” actress filed a motion to dismiss last month, claiming the FBI bullied ring leader Rick Singer into lying about Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding,” Loughlin’s lawyers wrote in the original dismissal filing. “That misconduct cannot be ignored.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.