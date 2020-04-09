ViacomCBS Pledges $100 Million To Help Those Impacted By Coronavirus

ViacomCBS is pledging a ton of money to help win the war against coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment company is creating a $100 million fund to help “impacted industry workers” during the ongoing crisis. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

The money will go to the Motion Picture & Television Fund and The Actors Fund.

Good for ViacomCBS. This is a hell of a move, and there’s no doubt the $100 million the company is breaking off will go to help a lot of people.

During these trying times and the battle against coronavirus, we all need to come together and find ways to help one another.

ViacomCBS has deep pockets and they’re going to write a huge check to help those in need.

Being an American is all about looking out for your fellow citizen, helping those who are down and out and making sure nobody is left behind.

With unemployment skyrocketing because of the coronavirus crisis, people need all the help they can get.

Together, we are going to beat the hell out of this virus and win the war. I can guarantee that.