Zac Taylor Says A.J. Green Is ‘Fully Healthy’ Ahead Of 2020 Season

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green is apparently good to go for the 2020 season.

Green had major issues with ligaments in his ankle last season, and it resulted in him not playing a single snap of football. Now, he's ready to roll.

“Everything’s been positive with A.J. He’s fully healthy and is working hard. He’s been in Atlanta. It’s all been positive in that regard,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told the media Wednesday, according to ProFootballTalk.

If Green is fully healthy, then that’s great news for the Bengals and fans of the organization, especially going into the draft.

The Bengals hold the first pick in the draft this season. They’re almost certainly going to draft Joe Burrow first overall.

Rookie quarterbacks need dependable options and a security blanket they can trust in order to feel comfortable in the pocket.

Green might be past his best days of football, but there’s no doubt he’s still a solid receiving option. He’ll give Burrow a dependable target on day one.

We all know what happens when rookie quarterbacks lose confidence in the passing game. They collapse. Luckily for Burrow, that won’t be a problem if the Bengals take him with Green healthy and ready to play.