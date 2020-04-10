Angelina Jolie Urges For Protection Of Vulnerable Children During Coronavirus Pandemic

Actress Angelina Jolie has urged for protection of children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jolie pointed out that although children are not as susceptible to COVID-19 as adults, they are “especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society” in an op-ed published Thursday in Time magazine.

Angelina Jolie: Children seem to be less vulnerable to the coronavirus. Here’s how the pandemic may still put them at risk https://t.co/JFxG77krrL

— TIME (@TIME) April 9, 2020