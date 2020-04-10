Angelina Jolie Urges For Protection Of Vulnerable Children During Coronavirus Pandemic

Actress Angelina Jolie has urged for protection of children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jolie pointed out that although children are not as susceptible to COVID-19 as adults, they are “especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society” in an op-ed published Thursday in Time magazine.
Angelina Jolie: Children seem to be less vulnerable to the coronavirus. Here’s how the pandemic may still put them at risk https://t.co/JFxG77krrL
— TIME (@TIME) April 9, 2020
While many schools across America remain closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, children are stuck at home.
“Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers. This means necessary social distancing could inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children. There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings.” (RELATED: Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million To Fight Child Hunger During Coronavirus Pandemic)
“It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their friends and trusted teachers to after-school activities and visits to a beloved relative’s house that provide an escape from their abusive environment,” she added.
Jolie linked to a report published by the New York Times claiming instances of domestic abuse have risen worldwide since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child,” she wrote. “It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve.”