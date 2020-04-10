Watch The Promo For New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’

The preview for the new “SEAL Team” episode “Edge of Nowhere” is out and it looks like it’s going to have tons of action.

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’ press site, is: “Bravo Team searches for a new terrorist group leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan. Also, Clay learns what it means to be a leader and Sonny works to repair his relationship with his father in Texas.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Drawdown’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 8, 2020 at 2:41pm PDT

Judging from the preview, the bullets will be flying as they hunt for revenge after the death of Jason’s friend and translator.

Give it a watch below!

I said after the last episode that it looked like we were headed towards a ton of violence given the attack against Bravo’s friend amid peace talks with the Taliban.

Well, it looks like that prediction turned out to be 100% true. If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, then people are going to be dying left and right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT

This season of “SEAL Team” has been outstanding, and there’s no other way to describe it. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all of it, and now we’re getting more action.

I can’t wait! Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch it all unfold!