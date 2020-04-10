David Limbaugh On Rush’s Health, Coronavirus, And Avoiding Economic Destruction

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk with best-selling author and columnist David Limbaugh about his brother Rush’s health, life in quarantine, the delicate balance of saving lives and economic collapse, the idea of Trump running against Joe Biden, how he came to love baseball again, and everything else under the sun.

Listen to the show:

Watch the David Limbaugh interview:

(RELATED: David Limbaugh On ‘Why Democrats Must Not Win’)

(RELATED: David Limbaugh And The Deep State)

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.

(RELATED: Jerome Adams Predicts Coronavirus ‘Pearl Harbor Moment’ In Coming Weeks)