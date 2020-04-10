Dolly Parton Announces ‘Surprise’ Online Release Of 93 Classic Songs To Help Entertain During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dolly Parton definitely revealed Friday that 93 of her classic songs would be available once again online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Surprise! 93 of your favorite classics are finally available again online,” the 74-year-old legendary country singer shared in a post on Instagram, along with several photos of some of her album covers over the years. (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Apr 10, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

“I hope these songs bring some light into your life during these hard times,” she added. “Listen now wherever you stream music!” (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

Taking a look through the library, there are some hits from some of her most well-known albums like “For God And Country,” which came out in 2003, the 2001 album “Little Sparrow” and songs from her live album “Live and Well” in 2004.

The “Jolene” hitmaker has been actively sending messages of inspiration and thanking those working on the frontlines during the pandemic. Most recently, she announced her donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt for research being done to find a cure for COVID-19.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton wrote in a message she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Apr 1, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

“I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations,” she said.