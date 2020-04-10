An Economic Depression Caused By Coronavirus Could Cause A Surge In Suicides

As the mental health strain of social distancing and the current economic downturn continues, feelings of despair and uncertainty are abound. Such feelings are leading contributors to suicidal thoughts and actions.

Further economic and social stress leading into a recession or depression caused by the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a significant increase in suicides in the U.S. and Europe. History has shown that the rise in suicide during economic downturns is a reliably deadly pattern — during each major economic downturn since the Great Depression, the suicide rate has spiked.

The average suicide rate in the U.S. is 13.42 per 100,000 people, which correlates to an average of 123 suicides per day. There were 48,344 suicides in the U.S. in 2018. Suicide, along with increased drug overdoses associated with the ongoing opioid crisis, has been a major factor in the decrease in the life expectancy of Americans over the past few years. (RELATED: New Study Points To Real Problems In America Causing Suicide)

The height of the Great Depression, when unemployment stood at 25% in 1933, saw America’s highest suicide rate. From the stock market crash of 1929, the suicide rate climbed steadily to 22 per 100,000 before dropping around the time of the implementation of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal programs. Another spike occurred when an additional recession hit in 1937. Unemployment rose from 14% in May 1937 to 19% in June 1938. At the height of the 1937 recession, the suicide rate was 18.5 per 100,000.

Suicide rates similarly increased during the dual oil/stagflation crisis of the early 1970s and the recession of the early 1980s.

Even before the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the suicide rate in the U.S. was relatively stable. However, the financial woes that followed kickstarted the rise in suicides that continues to this day. Before 2007, the suicide rate in the U.S. hovered around 11 per 100,000. It was 10.8 in 2003, 11 in 2004, 10.9 in 2005 and 11 again in 2006. However, it shot up to 11.3 in 2007 at the outset of the financial crisis. It increased again to 11.6 in 2008 and 11.8 in 2009. It reached 12.1 in 2010, and it has been on a steady rise since then, largely due to the economic fallout of the Great Recession and the emergence of the opioid crisis.

Before the Great Recession, the suicide rate in Europe was on the decline, but once the financial crisis hit, the rate increased 6.5 percent. It maintained that level until 2011. Altogether, the Great Recession contributed to 10,000 more suicides across the U.S. and Europe.

The highest unemployment rate during the Great Recession was 10%. In March, the official unemployment rate rose by 0.9 points, the largest over-the-month increase since 1975. The officially reported unemployment rate for March 2020 was 4.4%, but the widespread shutdowns implemented to fight the coronavirus coupled with the resulting layoffs have pushed unemployment to around 10%. Several economists have estimated that unemployment could skyrocket to 15% and even above 20% before the crisis is over.

Alongside the previous rise in suicides caused by the fallout from the Great Recession and the phenomenon of “deaths of despair” that has gripped the nation, a further economic downturn due to coronavirus could send suicide rates back to Great Depression levels. However, the additional isolation imposed by social distancing could force rates even higher into unprecedented levels. Social isolation is a major warning sign that someone may be considering suicide, so forced social isolation, fear of a deadly pandemic and economic troubles could create a perfect storm of factors that will contribute to higher suicide rates across the country.

Additionally, the loss of family members or friends to the deadly virus could drive more people to attempt suicide. Depression related to the loss of a loved one due to coronavirus has most likely contributed to suicides during this crisis.

For example, the disruption of both social and economic activity during the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS in Hong Kong caused a spike in suicides among older people. (RELATED: CDC Still Hasn’t Explained How To Protect Elderly After Social Distancing Ends)

“Isolation is a big trigger for a lot of people,” said Norine VanderHooven, a licensed clinical social worker in California, told USAToday. “With SARS or H1N1 it was on such a different scale than what we’re dealing with now. People are becoming so anxious because they don’t know what to expect. Anxiety is fear of the unexpected or unknown.”

There are already signs that despair caused by the coronavirus is already responsible for a surge of calls to suicide hotlines. WellSpace, a hotline based in Sacramento, California, reported a 40% increase in calls for March. While Wellspace typically receives around 3,300 calls per month, it received over 4,700 calls in March.

A continuation of the nationwide lockdowns, and the economic hardships stemming from them and the coronavirus, will likely follow the historical, fatal trend.