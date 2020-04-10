New Charge Sexual Assault Charge Added In Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles Case

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been hit with yet another sexual assault charge in ongoing case in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual battery by restraint against a woman stemming from an encounter that occurred in a hotel room on May 11, 2010, according to a press release shared Friday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in the statement. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of [a] previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.” (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)

Weinstein is currently serving out his 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree in New York in March.

Now, Weinstein is facing four criminal sex charges in Los Angeles after he was accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second over a two-day period in 2013. The new charge brings the number of victims in the Los Angeles case to three and adds a fifth charge.

Weinstein is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.