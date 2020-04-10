Joe Burrow Says He’s ‘Not A Loser,’ Wants To Go To A Team That Will ‘Maximize’ His ‘Talents’

Former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow wants people to know he’s a winner and he wants to continue that trend in the NFL.

Burrow is going to be the first pick of the draft April 23 when the Cincinnati Bengals make their selection. It’s pretty much locked in at this point. While Burrow hasn’t outright said he doesn’t want to play for the Bengals, some recent comments made it clear he wants to play for a team with a winning pedigree.

The Heisman winner told Shaq the following during a recent podcast, according to 247Sports:

I just want to be drafted to a good team, good organization that’s going to maximize my talents. I’ve won everywhere that I’ve been and I’ve never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five years old. I’m not a loser. I just want to go somewhere that I can win…Teams are picking at the top for a reason and I feel, like I said before, I’ve won everywhere that I’ve ever been and I feel like if anybody can do it, I can do it.

Well, I sure do have some bad news for Burrow. The Bengals aren’t a winning organization at all. In fact, they’re the exact opposite of a winning franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bengals are one of the biggest jokes in the NFL. They’re a terrible franchise, they don’t win, they’re not going to win anytime soon and there’s no optimism surrounding the team.

Is Burrow a winner? Yes, there’s no debate about whether or not the former LSU sensation gets the job done. He’s coming off a Heisman season that ended with a national title.

He’s the very literal definition of being a winner. The Bengals? Not so much.

Yet, there’s not much Burrow can do to change what’s going to happen April 23. He’s going to be on the Bengals. That’s just the way it is. It’ll be up to him to do whatever it takes to continue his winning ways.