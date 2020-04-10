Netflix Drops New Reality Dating Show Where Contestants Can’t Kiss Or Have Sex

Netflix has given fans another reality dating show, but this time the uber hot contestants aren’t allowed to engage in sexual activity.

They can’t even kiss, according to the trailer for “Too Hot To Handle” that dropped Friday on YouTube.

The show, which comes on the heels of “Love Is Blind,” features contestants from all over the world who are ridiculously good-looking. Instead of focusing on if looks really matter in a relationship, “Too Hot To Handle” is an attempt to see if couple’s can create deep relationships without sex.

If they engage in kissing or sexual activity with another contestant, money is deducted from their final prize.

I loved “Love Is Blind.” It was crazy enough to pull you in, but genuine enough to keep you watching. This show, however, doesn’t seem to have the same pull as “Love Is Blind.” (RELATED: Netflix’s Hit Reality Show ‘Love Is Blind’ Renewed For 2 More Seasons)

Anyone who can’t refrain from sexual activity when money is involved is just straight up stupid. They aren’t asking you to be celibate for the rest of your life. From the trailer, it seems like many of the contestants will break the rules.

The show drops April 27 and if you’re wondering if I’m going to tune it, that’s a yes because there isn’t anything better to do in quarantine.