Netflix Will Release New ‘Tiger King’ Episode April 12, Joel McHale Will Host

The new episode of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” will be released April 12 on Netflix.

The streaming giant tweeted a video late Thursday afternoon revealing Joel McHale as the host of the new episode. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

He’ll host interviews with several people from the Netflix documentary about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The documentary has taken the country by storm ever since it was released.

You can watch the announcement below.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

It’s truly incredible how big “Tiger King” has become over the past couple weeks. Netflix has produced a ton of hits, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything blow up like this before. According to Forbes, 34 million people watched the documentary in the first 10 days of it being released, which is a staggering amount.

Of course, it probably helps that people are stuck at home with nowhere to go thanks to coronavirus. That means there’s a lot more streaming and it’s impossible to turn off “Tiger King” once you get a taste of the feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Now, fans around the globe are getting one more episode, and I can’t wait. You know something is incredibly successful when Netflix decides to shoot a follow-up episode.

For those of you who have seen “Tiger King,” let us know in the comments what you thought. For those of you who haven’t, I suggest you start watching ASAP. It’s one of the wildest things you’ll ever see.