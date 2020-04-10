President Trump At Odds With The World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced this week that he was considering removing funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) as a result of what he believes was a mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Though a surprising step to announce in the midst of a global health pandemic, Trump made it clear earlier in the week that he believes the WHO to be “China-centric” and that the amount of aid the US gives to China is “unfair.”

“So last year, and for many years, hundreds of millions of dollars has been paid to the World Health Organization.” Said Trump in a White House press briefing. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: China Uses Coronavirus Pandemic As ‘Quid Quo Pro’ To Develop 5G Contracts)

“And last year was $452 million and China paid $42 million…and I think that they [the WHO] has to get their priorities right, and their priorities are that everybody has to be treated properly, every country.”

The Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, then accused Trump of “politicizing COVID.”

“No need to use COVID to score political points…you have many other ways to prove yourselves.” Said Ghebreyesus in response to Trump’s remarks.

