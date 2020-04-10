‘America’s Most Creepy’: Rick Wilson Trashed Biden For Years But Now Endorses Him For President

Political strategist Rick Wilson’s anti-Trump super PAC, the Lincoln Project, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, but Wilson spent years trashing Biden as “creepy,” a “jackass” and a “moron.”

The Lincoln Project, headed by Wilson and other disaffected Republicans including George Conway, endorsed Biden on Wednesday.

“As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady our ship of state, bind up our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and steadiness we need in a national leader,” co-founder Reed Galen said in announcing the endorsement.

But that description of Biden makes for a sharp contrast with how Wilson has depicted Biden over the years.

Wilson slammed Biden as “America’s most creepy” in one April 2015 tweet.

Two years earlier, in April 2013, Wilson wrote: “There are actually people in America who believe that Joe Biden could be President. Really. Not kidding.”

“No, let me remind you again, Washington press…Joe Biden is a moron. A charming, affable moron, but a moron by any standard,” Wilson wrote in September 2013.

“When someone says ‘Joe Biden is Joe Biden’ they mean ‘Joe Biden is unhinged,'” Wilson asserted in a September 2012 tweet.

He described Biden as “America’s greatest living national jackass” in an August 2011 tweet.

While Wilson’s group described Biden as a steady leader, Wilson said in an October 2009 tweet that Biden has “been wrong on almost EVERY foreign policy issue for DECADES.” (RELATED: It Took This CNN Panel Just 80 Seconds To Show What They Really Think Of Trump Voters)

Former Obama Defense Secretary Bob Gates echoed that line of criticism in his 2014 book, saying Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Wilson dismissed his past Biden tweets when they started circulating Thursday night on Twitter, writing: “There’s a difference between us; you think we’re still in 2012, and I know that Donald Trump is a proximate danger to America right this minute.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation sent Wilson an email asking whether he still stands by his criticisms of Biden, regardless of what he thinks of Trump, but has yet to receive a response.

