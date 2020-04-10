Rihanna Teams Up With Jack Dorsey To Set Up $4M Grant For Domestic Violence Survivors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Musician Rihanna has teamed up with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to create a $4.2 million grant to help victims of domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna and Dorsey announced Thursday they each had donated $2.1 million to the fund in order to combat the potential rise in domestic violence due to the stay-at-home order in California, according to a joint-statement.

We’re joining forces with Twitter/Square CEO @Jack today by co-funding $4.2 million grant to the @MayorsFundLA to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order. #startsmall #CLF pic.twitter.com/JKoKb60N3n — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) April 9, 2020

“It is estimated that more than 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. each year, and the number of homicides related to domestic violence has been on the rise since 2010,” a statement said. “In L.A. County, as overall homicides have declined, the number of women slain has steadily risen. Having partnered previously on projects, CLF and Dorsey knew that swift action was required and decided to address the issue together.”

“Although they are starting in Los Angeles, victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Global Relief Efforts During Coronavirus Outbreak)

The fund will provide support for victims of domestic violence for 10 weeks. The support includes shelter, food and counseling for victims and children.

“At approximately $125 per day, the grant will cover housing and food for 90 domestic violence victims per week, with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks,” the statement said.