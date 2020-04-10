This Former Trump Official Has A Detailed Plan To Reopen The Economy And Get People Back To Work

President Donald Trump’s first Food and Drug Administration head (FDA) Scott Gottlieb, has released a very detailed plan on how reopen the American economy. The plan involves a truly massive expansion of the public healthcare system — to the tune of hiring thousands of new workers — and ramping up testing to well over 3 million tests per week.

Today we published a detailed blueprint for how the U.S. can build a robust surveillance and case-based system to reduce the risk of future #COVID19 outbreaks. We outline the elements of effective surveillance, testing, and track and trace interventions https://t.co/eTgrKer7ga — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 7, 2020

The point of the plan is to build an infrastructure that can quickly identify cases and then track down every point of contact the infected person had prior to being diagnosed and to do this all “on existing models and principles of public health surveillance.” This will happen through coordinated efforts between the federal and state levels of government, as well as an efficient public-private partnership. To this end they set four “outbreak surveillance and response capabilities” goals that states should aim to achieve. (RELATED: Chinese Government Finally Acknowledges Underreporting Coronavirus Cases)

These include:

“Establishing test and trace infrastructure:” Also described as the “capacity for widespread diagnostic testing and data sharing to enable rapid case-based interventions.”

“Syndromic surveillance: Integration of test and trace into an enhanced national syndromic

surveillance system.”

"Serologic testing: capacity to conduct widespread serologic testing to identify reliable

markers of immunity.”

"Rapid response: capacity for isolation, contact tracing, and quarantine"

In order for regions to achieve those four goals, Gottlieb has laid out detailed plans and strategies to follow.

Establishing test and trace infrastructure

Testing, per this plan, is primarily a state level function, but Gottlieb recognizes that in order to sufficiently scale it, federal support is necessary, as well as hiring and training thousands of new people in both testing, and tracing contacts.

Testing should be made available for anyone in the country displaying COVID-19 symptoms, and health care workers should be able to receive a quick, reliable test before each of their shifts. Once testing is made widespread and positive cases quickly identified, then the process of tracing contacts can begin. The new tracing infrastructure that would have to be developed would include tools such as “enhanced directories, multichannel messaging applications, real-time translation services, symptom reporting and isolation monitoring.”

Integration of Test and Trace into a National COVID-19 Syndromic Surveillance System

Step two involves building on the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, that was established to track a variety of diseases including “influenza-like illness” and already includes “data flows from over 70% of US hospitals, data mappings, analytic methods for outbreak detection, state and local onboarding, access, and user controls, audit, security, and privacy protections.” This is especially important in detecting localized outbreaks and helps with rolling out widespread testing by identifying the areas that need to take priority when providing increased testing.

Long term this new infrastructure should help contain any future outbreaks or pandemics as well, “this enhanced COVID-19 syndromic surveillance system should provide a foundation for an effective, long-term capacity to detect and respond rapidly to potential future outbreaks. Such a modern surveillance system should have the capacity to integrate timely electronic data from a broad range of sources – including public health surveillance, health care, and the community.”

Regional Measures of Community Exposure and Immunity

Serologic testing, also known as anti-body testing, is a useful tool in finding what areas have already dealt with coronavirus outbreaks, and through herd immunity, are now less susceptible to a new widespread outbreak. “For example, if there in an outbreak in a county that is largely susceptible, it might prompt more aggressive measures at containment and mitigation than a comparable outbreak where serology testing identifies a higher rate of overall immunity.”

The results of serologic testing could also have an impact on whether individuals can go back to work, as those with immunity could be able to work, even if they’re located in a high-risk area.

Capacity to Isolate New Cases and Trace, Test, and Quarantine Contacts Rapidly

Finally, strong community level communication is important when trying to track down contacts between infected people and the rest of the community. Gottlieb dismisses the possibility of using cell phone data and tracking apps, saying “Cell phone-based apps recording proximity events between individuals are unlikely to have adequate discriminating ability or adoption to achieve public health utility, while introducing serious privacy, security, and logistical concerns.” Rather, increasing our current tracking ability and strongly encouraging home isolation would be preferable and more efficient.

While Gottlieb and the authors of the plan recognize the immediate need for social distancing measures in order to avoid overloading the hospital system, they also see the necessity of opening the country up again, “we must plan for the future by putting in place tools to enhance our ability to conduct effective surveillance, containment, and case management.”