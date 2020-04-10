Showtime Releases Second Full Trailer For ‘Billions’ Season 5

Showtime recently released a second full trailer for season five of “Billions.”

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of the hit show with Damian Lewis playing Bobby Axelrod. I think it’s one of the most entertaining shows ever made. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billions on Showtime (@sho_billions) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:18am PST

Season five arrives May 3 and I’m incredibly excited. We’ve had several previews to wet the whistle and stoke excitement.

Well, the last trailer will only push expectations even higher. It’s clear Axe is ready for war with the world. Give it a watch below!

If you haven’t already seen “Billions” on Showtime, I suggest you figure out a way to binge the first four seasons before the new episodes start arriving May 3.

It’s a hell of a show, and the cast is loaded with talent. Watching Lewis and Paul Giamatti on screen together is nothing short of incredible.

Wendy and Taylor are also both outstanding characters that will captivate your attention from their first seconds on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billions on Showtime (@sho_billions) on Mar 19, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

May 3 truly can’t get here fast enough. I can’t wait to see what we get in “Billions” season five. If it’s anything like the previous seasons, then we’re in for an incredible time.

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen in the new season!