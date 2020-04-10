Trump: Reopening The Country Will Be ‘Biggest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make’

President Donald Trump is going to trust his instincts as he prepares to make what he calls “the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

“It is a very big decision. I don’t know that I’ve have had a bigger decision than that, when you think,” Trump said at his daily coronavirus press briefing.

The president pledged that his decision will be guided by the “greatest minds,” but that he will ultimately have to trust his gut, emphasizing the desperate need for the economy to reopen. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“The metrics are right here. That’s my metric.” Trump said pointing to his head. “That is all I can do. I can listen to 35 people. At the end, I’ve got to make a decision.”

The president noted that “there’s always gonna be a risk” no matter when the country reopens, and said that this is the biggest decision of his life. (RELATED: Bill Barr Calls For End To ‘Draconian’ Coronavirus Restrictions On May 1)

“I’m gonna have to make a decision, and I only hope to God it is the right decision,” Trump said. “But I would say without question, it is the biggest decision I have ever had to make.”