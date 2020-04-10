Tua Tagovailoa Is Reportedly Failing Physicals, Broken Wrist Injury From College Revealed

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly failing his physicals with NFL teams.

Tua is widely-believed to be a top pick when the NFL draft starts April 23, but teams are apparently finding serious problems with his health outside of the publicly known injuries.

According to The Miami Herald, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said during an appearance on “The GM Shuffle” that the former Alabama star broke his wrist two separate times in college.

“That’s got to get around that at least one team failed the physical on Tua others have to be concerned now as well,” Lombardi explained. “What they saw … is they saw the fact it’s not just his hip. It’s his ankle. It’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it, he came back, and he broke it again.”

The longtime NFL executive also added, “Two teams I’ve talked to have flunked him,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

If Tua is failing physicals, then it changes everything. It changes absolutely everything. There were already red flags about his health after injuries to his ankle and hip.

If teams are truly uncovering more issues, then his draft stock is going to plummet, and I say that as somebody who honestly likes Tua.

NFL teams aren’t going to risk a first-round pick and millions of dollars in guaranteed money on a guy who can’t stay healthy.

Having a couple health problems and bouncing back is one thing. Players get hurt. It’s a physical sport, but being constantly hurt is a trend.

From the sounds of it, Tua might easily end up dropping out of the top five, which is not something I think anybody would have believed a year ago.

We’ll see what happens April 23, but it doesn’t seem to be looking good for the former Crimson Tide star.