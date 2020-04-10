‘Mindless And Destructive Measures’: Tucker Questions Why Leaders ‘Chose The Chinese Model’ For Virus Response

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called some of the more extreme steps U.S. officials have taken to fight the spread of coronavirus “mindless and destructive.”

Discussing the fact that the United States choose the “Chinese model” on coronavirus response instead of Sweden’s on Friday night’s “Tucker Carlson tonight,” Carlson lamented that it “would have been nice if authorities had learned a lot more” about the virus before “they took such drastic steps.”

“They could have chosen the Swedish model of targeted restrictions coupled with voluntary distancing, or they could have chosen the Chinese model – total lockdowns, internal travel restrictions, punishment for those that step out of line,” Carlson opined. “Our leaders chose the Chinese model.”

The Fox News host noted that measures have become “more restrictive” with “every passing day.”

“Requests that people stay indoors have become orders that people stay indoors,” he said. “People are being fined and arrested for driving alone, for playing catch in the park, for paddleboarding on the ocean. How are measures like that keeping us safe? The short answer is we have no idea that they are keeping us safe. In fact, as noted, we still don’t know much of anything, but we’re definitely not encouraged to ask too many questions about it.”

The Daily Caller co-founder played a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci saying Americans may need some sort of “certificate of immunity.”

“Your papers, please,” Carlson mocked. “Imagine a country where illegal immigrants can work, drive, get welfare and vote all without a single authentic document. Meanwhile, more than 300 million legal citizens must produce government papers to produce their right to go outside.”

Noting that Easter services “have been banned in many places,” Carlson said, “Authorities will allow citizens to go to the supermarket but not to practice Christianity in public. The Chinese population would recognize that too.”

The Fox News host turned his attention to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has “ordered the few stores that are still open to fence off areas that offer furniture, paint, home improvement goods.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’)

“Governor Whitmer considers these ‘nonessential items’ so she’s prohibiting their sale,” he said before questioning her reasoning. “Wouldn’t closing off more sections of the store increase crowding in the areas that remain open? Where exactly is the science that shows this works? Of course, there isn’t any. They feel like doing it so they are doing it.”

“Politicians understand in the end that the only risk for them is in restraint,” he concluded. “Authoritarian overreach is almost never punished. When the coronavirus has finally passed from this country our leaders want to be able to say they took it seriously. But there is nothing serious about reactions like this. These are mindless and destructive measures.”