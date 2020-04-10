Washington Post Reporter Found Dead In Apartment

Washington Post reporter Darran Simon was found dead Thursday in his apartment, according to a memo sent to staffers.

The cause of death has not been announced. Simon covered government and politics at WaPo, according to a Jan. 30 announcement from WaPo. Simon previously worked as a senior news writer at CNN, the announcement noted.

“We are deeply saddened to report that yesterday, Darran Simon was found dead in his apartment,” the memo from Tracy Grant, WaPo’s managing editor for staff development and standards, reads according to the Washingtonian.

“Our sympathy goes out to Darran’s family; we will share information about how best to express your condolences shortly.”

I appreciate all the notes of condolences. Won’t be able to respond to them all, but know that I’m reading them. — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) April 10, 2020

The Post Guild sent out an email as well with the National Suicide Hotline number and notes on how to approach needing “time to process” with bosses, the Washingtonian reported. (RELATED: WaPo Reporter Suspended After Series Of Tweets About Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case)

“This is a difficult time for all of us — made more difficult with the loss of a dear colleague. Now more than ever, reach out to each other. And let’s all look out for one another,” The Post Guild wrote.