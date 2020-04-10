‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Star Fighting ‘On The Front Lines’ Of Coronavirus As A Registered Nurse

“Wizards of Waverly Place” star Jennifer Stone is fighting “on the front lines” of the coronavirus outbreak as a registered nurse according to a recent Instagram post.

“A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh ) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday,” the 27-year-old former actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a snapshot of her medical badges. The post was noted by Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident,” she added of helping during the pandemic. “I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them. #worldhealthorganization #supportnurses #westayhereforyoupleasestayhomeforus #covid2020.”

The actress was formerly known for her role as Harper Finkle on the hit Disney Channel series, where she played the best friend of Selena Gomez’s, Alex, on the popular show. She also appeared in several other Disney projects and independent films. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

In 2013, Stone revealed she had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She then walked away from an acting career to pursue a nursing degree. She graduated last year.

“I think after a few years, I felt like I found a balance and came to healthy place with [diabetes] — I am now ready to inspire other people and help make this world a more receptive place for this disease,” Jennifer shared in a 2016 interview.

“I can be really private, but with this — it isn’t mine to be private about,” she added. “Speaking up can help so many people, and they need to know they aren’t alone, and it can happen to anyone. I know how ignorant I was when I was first diagnosed; I want to help the world know more about the disease.”