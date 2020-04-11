All 50 States Now Under Disaster Declarations After Trump Adds Wyoming

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wyoming Saturday, making it the 50th and final state to receive classification.
Federal disaster declarations allow states the receive increased support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The 50 states are also joined by U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
The president has added Wyoming to the lengthy list of states, territories and the District. Now all 50 states are covered by federal declarations. pic.twitter.com/DoabJ13PCw
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) April 11, 2020
“Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Wyoming impacted by COVID-19,” the White House said in a statement to reporters.
The news comes as Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a joint statement requesting a $500 billion bailout from Congress to cover coronavirus costs.
Many states have struggled to pay for the increased financial demands of supporting stressed healthcare systems and a surge in unemployed workers.