Unfit To Print Episode 47: CBS News’ Viral Weeping Nurse Video Debunked

CBS News racked up millions of views on Twitter this week when they shared a video of a crying nurse saying she was forced to quit her job because her bosses refused to allow her to wear personal protective equipment while treating COVID-19 patients.
It turns out that wasn’t the full story and that the nurse was apparently embellishing what happened for sympathy. And it took CBS way too long to issue a correction. (RELATED: CBS News Issues Clarification On Viral Nurse’s Sob Story)
Watch or listen to this week’s episode of Unfit to Print for more of the media’s biggest mistakes!
