Larry Hogan And Andrew Cuomo Request $500 Billion From Feds To Cover State COVID-19 Costs

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have issued a joint statement requesting a $500 billion bailout from Congress to cover coronavirus costs.

Hogan and Cuomo, the chair and top Democrat at the National Governors Association respectively, say state budgets have been overdrawn due to the pandemic, according to NPR. The news comes as Congress has already spent trillions on bailouts for the private sector and individual Americans. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans Raise Historic Number In Fundraising — Nearly Double Previous Record)

“In the absence of unrestricted fiscal support of at least $500 billion from the Federal government, states will have to confront the prospect of significant reductions to critically important services all across this country,” Hogan and Cuomo wrote. “Hampering public health, the economic recovery, and — in turn — our collective effort to get people back to work.”

The request comes as Republicans and Democrats in Congress negotiate a phase four stimulus package. Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked an effort from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to send an additional $250 billion to help small businesses. (RELATED: NYT Quietly Edits Headline On Failed Coronavirus Deal To Protect Democrats — Twice)

“This does not have to be nor should it be contentious,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “To my Democratic colleagues, please do not block emergency aid you do not even oppose just because you want something more.”