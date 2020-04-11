Former Biden Staffer Files Criminal Complaint With DC Police

A former staffer for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has reportedly filed a formal criminal complaint against her former boss with the Washington, D.C. police.

Tara Reade, who last month accused the former vice president and longtime senator of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while employed as one of his Senate staffers, told police that Biden “assaulted her in a Senate corridor, shoving his hand under her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers,” Business Insider reported Saturday while also noting that the “statute of limitations for the alleged assault has passed.”

Reade told writer and podcast host Katie Halper about her allegations last month:

This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It’s a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo https://t.co/yHz3iFi9a5 — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

“We were alone, and it was the strangest thing,” Reade told Halper. “There was no, like, exchange really, he just had me up against the wall. His hands were on me and underneath my clothes. And then, he went, he went down my skirt and then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers…and um…He was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me.”

“He got finished doing what he was doing and I, how I was pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ And that phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might have said,” she continued. “And I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘I thought’ or if ‘I heard.’ It’s like he implied that I had done this.”

Biden’s campaign has vehemently denied the allegation. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves ‘Due Process’ In Sexual Assault Allegation)

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false,” deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement to Fox News.