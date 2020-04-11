Franklin Graham Appreciates Trump’s Praise For Samaritan’s Purse In NYC — Gives Credit To The ‘Incredible Team’

Rev. Franklin Graham said Saturday that the credit for the great work of Samaritan’s Purse in New York City belongs to his “incredible team of doctors and nurses that have come from all across the country.”

The 68-bed field hospital was built and is operated by Samaritan’s Purse in Central Park to deliver emergency services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The son of the late evangelist Billy Graham was responding to praise from President Donald Trump, who recognized the medical work of of Graham’s organization in combating the coronavirus. (RELATED: Rev. Franklin Graham Says Opposition To Trump Is Almost ‘Demonic’)

“Well, our hospital there on Central Park is going well. I appreciate the nice things the president said, but it’s not me. It’s an incredible team of doctors and nurses that have come from all across the country that are there working in Central Park and so I’m just grateful for them,” Graham told “Fox & Friends.”

“We wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for this team of doctors and nurses. And we’re expanding our work with Mount Sinai [hospital]. We’re going to be able to take some more beds, they’ve converted their lobby with additional beds in the lobbies and we’ll help in that area as well,” Graham told Fox News, noting that Mount Sinai has “been a tremendous partner. We’re just thankful for their partnership.”

“We work under their license, working under them and so it’s been a good partnership and the New Yorkers are tremendous,” said Graham, adding that residents are actively encouraging their efforts and even providing food to the volunteers. (RELATED: Atheists Clash With Franklin Graham Over Praying Football Coach)

Earlier this week, a man was arrested for protesting the presence of the field hospital in the park.

At Friday’s regular coronavirus task force news conference, Trump noted Graham’s work and the application of the Samaritan’s Purse to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Franklin Graham is a person I have great respect for. He has done an incredible job in New York on Central Park where they put up Samaritan’s Purse; he’s done an incredible job.”

Graham reminded viewers of the Easter message.

“Jesus Christ is alive. He’s not dead. He’s risen. And He came to this Earth to take our sins on the cross and He died, He shed his blood for the sins of mankind, that’s you, that’s me and every person that’s ever lived or will live.”