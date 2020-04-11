Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh: Nothing ‘More Horrendous’ Than Abortion

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh says there “can’t be anything more horrendous” than abortion.

Harbaugh discussed his thoughts on abortion in a podcast hosted by National Review senior editor Jay Nordlinger posted Saturday. Nordlinger and Harbaugh touched on Harbaugh’s career as a coach, Harbaugh’s thoughts on the players he coaches and the impacts of the coronavirus on society.

“Even now, as we all go through what we’re going through with COVID-19, I see people more concerned about others,” the Michigan coach said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

He described how throughout the coronavirus pandemic, he has seen people becoming more prayerful. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Faith, Family, Football: Why New England Patriots Tight End Benjamin Watson Champions Life)

“As I said, God has virtually stopped the world from spinning. I don’t think it’s coincidence — my personal feeling, living a faith-based life, this is a message or this is something that should be a time where we grow on our faith for reverence and respect for God.”

Harbaugh also touched on his views on abortion, emphasizing that he has seen people taking “more of a view of sanctity of life.”

“And I hope that can continue. I hope that continues and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic,” he said. (RELATED: New England Patriots Player Ben Watson Emphasizes That ‘Men Have To Stand Beside The Women We Impregnate’)

He continued: “And lastly, abortion, we talk about sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous.”

Abortion within the United States has become more contentious than ever as several governors across the country declared abortion procedures non-essential and ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy most recently announced that all elective medical procedures, including abortions, are temporarily banned in the state.

