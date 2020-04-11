Oilers Forward Colby Cave Dies At The Age Of 25 After Suffering A Brain Bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died at the age of 25.
According to CBC.ca, Cave’s family announced Saturday that he died after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week. Cave had been in a medically induced coma since Tuesday after undergoing an operation on a colloid cyst.
He had been in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed. pic.twitter.com/Mr4FxltdYH
So many things in our world don’t make sense right now. RIP Colby Cave. @EdmontonOilers
Awful news from Colby Cave’s wife Emily. #RIP Colby. pic.twitter.com/9SIp19m12S
Colby Cave suffered a brain bleed earlier this week. He was just 25 years old. ???? pic.twitter.com/o47FBDz2jP
This is just a horrific tragedy, and there’s no other way to put it. Young men aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 25 as they enter the prime of their athletic careers.
It’s just not supposed to happen, and now the Oilers forward is dead following a brain bleed. It’s a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be.
Cave, who first played in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, should have had years of pro hockey ahead of him.
I wish I had something more comforting to say, but the world is truly a dark place right now. It’s a tragedy whenever anybody dies. It’s especially a tragedy when a man with an entire life ahead of him dies.
Below is a post from his wife Emily about his horrific death. It’s nothing short of absolutely heartbreaking.
To my best friend & love of my life, Colby ???? My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss. You’ll be with me every step of the way. I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE. ✨
