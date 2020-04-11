Oilers Forward Colby Cave Dies At The Age Of 25 After Suffering A Brain Bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died at the age of 25.

According to CBC.ca, Cave’s family announced Saturday that he died after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week. Cave had been in a medically induced coma since Tuesday after undergoing an operation on a colloid cyst.

Oilers forward Colby Cave has died at 25, his family announces. He had been in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed. pic.twitter.com/Mr4FxltdYH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2020

So many things in our world don’t make sense right now. RIP Colby Cave. @EdmontonOilers — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 11, 2020

Colby Cave suffered a brain bleed earlier this week. He was just 25 years old. ???? pic.twitter.com/o47FBDz2jP — theScore (@theScore) April 11, 2020

This is just a horrific tragedy, and there’s no other way to put it. Young men aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 25 as they enter the prime of their athletic careers.

It’s just not supposed to happen, and now the Oilers forward is dead following a brain bleed. It’s a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colby Cave (@cavemn10) on Sep 13, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

Cave, who first played in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, should have had years of pro hockey ahead of him.

I wish I had something more comforting to say, but the world is truly a dark place right now. It’s a tragedy whenever anybody dies. It’s especially a tragedy when a man with an entire life ahead of him dies.

Below is a post from his wife Emily about his horrific death. It’s nothing short of absolutely heartbreaking.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.