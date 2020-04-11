US Surpasses Italy For Most Officially Reported Coronavirus Deaths

The United States overtook Italy to become the country with the most officially reported coronavirus deaths, according to data released Saturday.
The U.S. updated its death toll to 20,042 Saturday, eclipsing Italy’s 19,468, according to the Washington Post. It should be noted that China’s official number of less than 4,000 has been widely discredited. Recent reports out of Wuhan suggest that city alone may have suffered roughly 40,000 deaths. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)
The U.S. had long been expected to overtake Italy. The news comes as Republicans and Democrats in Congress spar over a phase four stimulus package for Americans workers and small businesses. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Restructures Campaign Into Meals Effort For Kentuckians Affected By Coronavirus)
President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion phase three package in March that afforded $1,200 checks to those making less than $75,000 annually. Many fear that grant won’t be enough after the administration extended distancing guidelines until at least the end of April.