‘NHS Has Saved My Life’: Boris Johnson Released From Hospital After Tough Battle With Coronavirus

Twitter/@BorisJohnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took another step toward full recovery from coronavirus, announcing Easter Sunday that he had been released from the hospital.

Johnson spent a week in the hospital — and several days in intensive care — after his symptoms did not resolve in quarantine. He shared a video Sunday morning after leaving the hospital, crediting Britain’s National Health Service with saving his life. (RELATED: Boris Johnson ‘In Extremely Good Spirits’ After Leaving Intensive Care Unit)

“It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life,” Johnson tweeted. “The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Johnson said that while he is on the road to recovery, there were about 48 hours when his future was not so sure — and thanked the two nurses who stayed with him in his time of need. He also offered his thanks “to the entire UK, for the sacrifices you have made and are making” in order to stop the further spread of the virus.

