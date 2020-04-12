Chris Wallace Asks Twice, And Mark Cuban Won’t Shut Down A Possible Presidential Run

Mark Cuban isn’t ready to rule out a possible run for the presidency.

Cuban made an Easter Sunday appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” and host Chris Wallace pressed the “Shark Tank” star about the possibility that he could mount an independent campaign before November’s election. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Tries To Bait Mark Cuban — He Refuses To Throw Trump ‘Under The Bus’)

WATCH:

Wallace framed the question by noting that Cuban had spoken before of a presidential run but had decided in 2019 that it was not the right time. “The other day you said you were reconsidering,” Wallace continued, adding, “I suspect you know this already, the deadline for filing as an independent candidate has already passed in some states and is about to in other states, so I know Mark Cuban likes publicity as much as the next person, maybe more the next person — you’re not really serious about this, are you?”

“Unique circumstances, you just never know,” Cuban replied. “I never would have considered it prior to a month ago, but now things are changing rapidly and dramatically so there’s different ways to get through those issues you mention. I’m not saying no but it’s not something that I’m actively pursuing. I’m just keeping the door open.”

Wallace pressed again, asking, “But are you saying this is something that is serious?”

Cuban again said that it was not something that he was actively pursuing at the moment, but restated his earlier position, concluding, “I’m just not going to say no. You just don’t know what can happen between now and November.”