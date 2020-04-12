REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’

“Westworld” was outstanding Sunday night on HBO with the new episode “Genre.”

Going into the fifth episode of season three, I think it’s safe to say expectations were through the roof. Well, it didn’t disappoint at all. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

Here we are, at last.

While I thought Dolores’ main goal was to wipe out humanity, it turns out that might not be the case at all. In fact, she wants to give people more information than they’ve ever had before.

In a sense, she wants to free people from the chains she believes bind them to their futures. Through a series of flashbacks and great dialogue, it’s revealed Serac’s machine can more or less predict the future.

We knew Rehoboam could put together profiles of people. What we didn’t realize was the incredible extent.

The machine built by Serac and his brother with the help of Liam’s dad has put together incredibly accurate profiles on every single person on the planet.

This allows the powers to be to identify potential troublemakers and agitators, and then curb their ability to cause damage.

Dolores’ wants people to know the truth. She wants the blindfold to be removed. While Serac argues he has created order, she thinks he’s more or less created slavery.

In the closing moments, we actually see a bit of a divide between Caleb and Dolores. He’s starting to realize something is off, and even says telling people what their future holds might not be smart.

Either way, the line has now been drawn in the sand. This whole season is a debate about information through five episodes.

Call me crazy, but I’m kind of team Serac. Dolores doesn’t want freedom. Not really, anyways. She wants chaos, and she’s going to get it through some half-cocked view that she’s proving people with the opportunity to make their own decisions.

In reality, she’s going to cause society to fall apart. Given that, she must be stopped. Will Maeve stop her? Bernard? Will Serac form some unlikely alliances?

I don’t know, but I think all options are on the table. William, once again, didn’t appear. Honestly, that’s starting to get pretty damn frustrating.

You know he’s going to figure in big time down the stretch against Dolores, but we just don’t know how.

All the way around, it was another great and revealing episode of “Westworld.” I can’t wait to see what we get next.