Will We Learn About Serac’s Past In Episode Five Of ‘Westworld’ Season 3? Will William Make An Appearance?

The fifth episode of “Westworld” season three airs Sunday night on HBO, and there are two main questions going into “Genre.”

First, are we going to learn about Serac’s past? Judging from the preview, it looks like Serac’s backstory is going to be divvied into several parts. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

What could it be about? Well, we know something happened/will happen in Paris. It looks like there might have been a nuclear attack of some kind.

Outside of this, we don’t know anything about what motivates Serac, other than he’s hellbent on saving humanity from Dolores and the other hosts.

Secondly, will William make another appearance? The iconic character didn’t even appear for the first time until episode four this season, and we were left with him in a mental hospital thanks to Dolores.

There’s no way HBO brought back Ed Harris for one single episode. No chance in hell.

Obviously, there’s a good chance we’re going to learn more and more about Dolores’ grandmaster plan. We know she wants to destroy society, but exactly how will she do it and can she be stopped?

Tune in tonight on HBO to get answers to these questions and more! I can’t wait.