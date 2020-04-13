Bernie Sanders Officially Endorses Joe Biden For President

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders officially announced his endorsement for former Vice President Joe Biden on the presumptive nominee’s live stream Monday.

“We are in a terrible moment, an unprecedented moment,” Sanders said Monday. “I know we share the understanding that we’ve gotta go forward right now and out of this in an unprecedented way to address the terrible pain that so many of our fellow Americans are feeling.”

“So today, I am asking all Americans – I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your [Biden] candidacy, which I endorse, to make certain that we defeat somebody who, I believe and I’m speaking just for myself now, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

WATCH:

Sanders dropped out of the presidential race April 8, clearing a path for Biden as the likely nominee. Both Sanders and Biden have been kept off of the campaign trail in recent months because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Polls Show Biden Opening Up Double-Digit Leads Over Sanders Nationally And In Michigan)

The Vermont senator accused Trump of downplaying the virus and bashed him after announcing his endorsement. He also claimed that Trump “is threatening to fire Dr. [Anthony] Fauci.” Biden nodded along as Sanders spoke.

Sanders also said that his staff has been working together with Biden’s “over the last several weeks” in an effort to develop “a number of task forces … that will look at some of the most important issues facing this country.”

“I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders added. “And I know that there is an enormous responsibility on your shoulders right now, and it’s imperative that all of us work together to do what has to be done – not only in this moment, but beyond this moment in the future of this country.”