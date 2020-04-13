Nebraska Cornhuskers AD Bill Moos Says Beer Won’t Be Sold During Football Games

Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers won’t be able to drink beer during football games anytime soon.

With more and more college football programs starting to sell alcohol, you’d think Nebraska would be interested in making more money. Well, you’d be wrong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That is not going to happen. I’m not in charge of that, saying that will happen. That’s a decision above me. I do not see that happening in the future. What we want to make sure is, we have people in the stadium … It is not a topic,” Cornhuskers athletic director Bill Moos told Omaha.com about potential beer sales.

I just don’t understand athletic directors and college football programs that don’t want to sell beer. Do they hate money?

Do they not want their fans to spend money buying beer and having a good time? Does Nebraska hate freedom?

We already know they tolerate losing, but now they apparently tolerate being anti-beer.

The reality of the situation is incredibly simple. Beer sales are only going to become more and more popular across the landscape of college football.

You can either get with the program, or you can try to get in the way of progress like Nebraska is currently doing.

One way or another, beer sales will only spread. College football fans love their beer, and there’s nothing ADs can do about it.

So, join the program, Nebraska. Stop trying to stop progress. As much as I enjoy ripping your program, I love your fans and they deserve to enjoy cold beers during games.