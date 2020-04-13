Watch Camila Mendes In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Dangerous Lies’

Netflix’s new movie “Dangerous Lies” with Camila Mendes looks like it has some potential.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she’s drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she’s going to survive, she’ll have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.” (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

Judging from the trailer released Monday, there are going to be plenty of twists and turns along the way for the viewers.

Give it a watch below!

Obviously, we have to give this one a shot, right? We have to! It’s about a man dying, leaving behind a massive fortune and then all kinds of sinister stuff unfolds.

Yeah, you can sign me up for this one ASAP!

Now, there’s no guarantee it’s any good. We only have one trailer right now, but it would seem to certainly have some potential.

After all, Mendes is a certified smoke, and I’ve been big on her ever since “Riverdale” launched her into superstardom.

You can catch “Dangerous Lies” on Netflix starting April 30. It looks like one we’re going to have to check out.