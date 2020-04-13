CBS Sports Has Wisconsin At 11 In The Preseason Rankings For Next Basketball Season

CBS Sports has Wisconsin outside of the top 10 in the preseason rankings for next basketball season.

Despite the fact some rankings have the Badgers as a top 10 program heading into the 2020-21 campaign, CBS Sports has Wisconsin at 11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Apr 1, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

Am I pumped about being at 11? It’s certainly not a disrespectful ranking. Anything inside the top 15 this far out is fair, but I do believe we’re a top five program going into the 2020 season.

Wisconsin won the B1G regular season, was the top seed in the conference tournament and I declared us national champs. Add in the fact that pretty much the whole roster is returning, and there’s no reason to think we’re anything less than elite.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

Again, being at 11 isn’t disrespectful. It’s not disrespectful at all from CBS Sports, but it’s not as high as I’d like to be.

I think Wisconsin has done more than enough to prove we can with this roster and Greg Gard leading the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 8, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

At the same time, the only thing that really matters is whether or not we’re 100% committed to putting in the work to repeat as B1G champions.

I have no doubt we’ll get the job done. After March Madness was stolen from us because of coronavirus, we have a point to prove and a chip on our shoulder.

Now, let’s get back to grinding it out. These games won’t win themselves.