Chase Young Says He’s The Best Player In NFL Draft

Former Ohio State star Chase Young believes he’s the best player in the NFL draft.

The phenom defensive end won’t be the first pick when the draft starts April 23. The Bengals will take Joe Burrow, but that doesn’t mean he’s not the most talented. He seems to know that too. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Yes, definitely. I know so. I know I’m the best,” Young responded when asked by Maria Taylor if he’s the best player in the draft.

You can watch his full comments below.

Like I said above, Burrow is going to be the first selection April 23, but there’s no question that Young is the most talented player in the draft.

The only reason he’s not going first is because the Bengals can’t pass on a quarterback. He’s still the most dominant player at his position in the draft by far.

As much as it pains me to remember, I watched him absolutely annihilate the Wisconsin offense during our regular season meeting.

Every time Jack Coan dropped back to pass, I held my breath in terror that Young would get to him. It was one of the most dominant defensive performances I’ve ever seen.

Now, he’s taking those terrifying skills to the NFL, and he will likely be just as unstoppable. The young man is a superstar. Who will take him? Probably the Washington Redskins, but whoever does is getting one hell of a player.