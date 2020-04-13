How The Coronavirus Is Infecting Americans’ Civil Liberties

As tens of millions of Americans have been placed under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, so too has the U.S. Constitution.

Benjamin Franklin famously said “those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” On the quote’s surface, the opposite perspective seems to be dominating America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House released strict social distancing guidelines in March, and since then, Americans have largely seen their civil liberties suspended. Religious freedom, for example, was called into question over Easter weekend, when some Christians had to go to court to secure their right to practice their faith. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned people in his state that he would have police take pictures of their license plates and force them to quarantine for 14 days if they attended Easter services. U.S. District Court Judge Justin Walker later issued a ruling making clear that drive-thru services must be allowed in the state. (RELATED: Trump Retweets Call To Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci After CNN TV Interview)

In Mississippi, police officers were seen attempting to shut down Easter Services.

“Your rights have been suspended by the government,” a police officer could be heard saying to the pastor of a Greeneville, Mississippi, church.

Video from Pastor Hamilton of King James Bible Baptist Church in Greenville, MS. Church tried the “drive-in” method of holding services & were targeted due to the Mayor issuing an order prohibiting such services. Watch as an officer tells the Pastor that his rights are suspended. pic.twitter.com/zLdT6Qd8ew — Nick Short ???????? (@PoliticalShort) April 11, 2020

In Kansas, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly forced churches to close for Easter, and the state Supreme Court upheld her decision. In New York City, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to close churches and synagogues permanently if they resist his shutdown orders.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who previously called for “draconian” coronavirus restrictions to be lifted at the end of the month, has pledged to take “action” against government officials that threaten Americans’ First Amendment rights, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

However, it’s not just religious liberty that is under attack from the virus. Basic liberties such as freedom of movement have been restricted even if some social distancing guidelines are being followed.

A Pennsylvania woman was fined $1,000 for the act of driving alone; a 12-year-old girl in Arkansas was reportedly playing basketball alone in a park near her house before police confiscated the hoop; and a California man attempting to take a stroll on the beach with nobody else around was allegedly chased by police and carried away in handcuffs. Stories and reports like these are beginning to pop up all over the country as governors and mayors are limiting people’s abilities and increasing their own power.

Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety. -Benjamin Franklin pic.twitter.com/rYXFKer0sF — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 11, 2020

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a potential candidate for vice president, has implemented some of the strictest restrictions in the country. Whitmer has banned people from traveling within parts of the state, and has even prohibited people from visiting their second homes. Whitmer also signed an executive order earlier in April mandating that places that are allowed to remain open, such as grocery stores, close off parts of the store that include items that she deems “non-essential,” including furniture, seeds, carpet, and flooring. Stores across the state were forced to rope off such items with a note saying: “By order of the state of Michigan, items in this ‘non-essential’ area are not available for purchase.”

I didn’t believe this at first, but Whitmer’s order does indeed require stores to shut down their gardening and planting sections. https://t.co/aV7AOigtQp — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 10, 2020

Whitmer’s measures have provoked outrage in her state among some. Over 175,000 people have signed a petition demanding the governor be recalled. This all comes at a time when Americans, including President Donald Trump, appear eager to reopen the country for business. But, as some public officials weigh easing restrictions, others suggest increasing more barriers and rules. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s top adviser on the White House coronavirus task force, proposed making Americans carry “certificates of immunity” in order to resume their normal lives. Fauci’s “papers, please” proposal was rejected by some members of congress, including Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash. (RELATED: Trump Says Decision To Reopen Economy ‘Will Be Made Shortly’)

“So police and government officials can stop us wherever we go and demand to see our papers?” Amash tweeted. “How about no.”