Coronavirus School Shutdowns Could Drastically Affect Low-Income Families And Students

The coronavirus pandemic has caused tectonic shifts in many facets of American life. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs, and millions of more kids are out of school indefinitely. The implications of such large-scale disruptions to American life won’t resolve themselves once coronavirus is no longer a serious concern, however.

One of the most vulnerable demographics in the country — children from poor socioeconomic backgrounds — may experience especially devastating upheavals in their academic and family lives, their teachers worry.

Marco DiLeonardo, a Spanish teacher at a high school in north Philadelphia, tells the Daily Caller that the pairing of challenges that already exist within low-income communities and national emergencies like the one the country currently faces are a recipe for long-term setbacks for students who don’t have the resources many children from higher-income communities possess.

Since his school was suspended due to the pandemic, he’s had to attempt to teach his classes from a distance that has brought to the fore many existing hurdles in his students’ lives that have been amplified by the crisis. Most of his students come from low-income backgrounds and single-parent homes. Often, their parents are essential workers juggling multiple jobs to provide food and resources for their children, making the ongoing process of keeping a close eye on their children’s schoolwork difficult.

“In general, the unresponsiveness isn’t due to lack of care, it’s because of the stresses of living in high violence, high poverty urban areas and the necessities of parents who work several jobs and are unable to keep track of several kids,” he said. “If you have 4 kids and work 12 hours a day, it’s impossible to keep them accountable because you have to do the things you do to put food on the table and pay rent.“

Chronic absenteeism is an issue in good times, but especially in bad. The absence rate is especially high in school with low-income students, who often don’t have access to computers at home or have poor internet quality. In the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the district’s chief executive Eric S. Gordon told the New York Times that about 30 to 40% of the district’s students don’t have access to the internet at home.

Finnegan Schick, a Boston public school teacher, tells the Daily Caller that while wealthier families have access to resources that facilitate at-home work, his low-income students often don’t.

“Wealthier families can afford things that make it easier to study from home: high speed internet, expensive laptops with high-quality video call options, guest rooms/study rooms in their houses where students can work undisturbed,” he said. “The achievement gap between low-income students and their wealthier peers is already shamefully large, and this virus is only going to make it wider.”

He continued:

I’d like to be optimistic and say that online learning is some sort of ‘great leveler,’ but if anything, the classroom was the great leveler, and what we’re now seeing is that families with money can ensure their children continue to learn (perhaps even move more quickly through material than they had been in school), while those with fewer resources struggle to even get ahold of a personal laptop.

DiLeonardo describes watching students edit powerpoint presentations on their phones because they didn’t have laptops. He also shares the same concerns as teachers of low-income districts across the country, who have had trouble keeping in contact with students and their parents. Some educators report completely dropping out of touch with students and their parents, who became unreachable by phone, email, or any other form of communication. DiLeonardo describes reaching out to one parent everyday for a week with complete radio silence in response.

The absentee rate is especially high in schools with many low-income students, the New York Times reported. The concern that such an elongated period of missed education will have deleterious effects has even prompted educators to consider summer sessions, an early start to school, or requiring some or all students repeat a grade. (RELATED: Fauci Says He ‘Fully’ Expects Schools To Reopen In The Fall As Coronavirus Is Brought ‘Under Control’)

Some students already experience a “summer slide,” which is the mental checking-out that can happen once summer recess comes around and students forget the information they learned from the preceding school year. The resulting “slide” from nearly half a year of missed school would be “horrific,” DiLeonardo said.

If students are receiving credit for classes they were enrolled in before the coronavirus suspension, they are likely to not be currently learning as effectively as they would in a school setting, argues DiLeonardo. And unless students attend higher-income-student schools that have better systems in place to handle at-home cyberlearning, low-income students not being held accountable for their learning will be passed on to a level of education they haven’t been prepared for.

“If students are going to be credited with Spanish 1 when going into Spanish 2, lesson plans are going to be a mess. Across the board, students are getting passed onto the next class, being set up for failure, and it’ll compound the problem,” he said.

Students who are seniors in high school and intend to go to college may also be vastly unprepared to meet the expectations of a college student after missing so much school, says DiLeonardo.

“High school students who intend to go to college from poor backgrounds will experience high dropout rates, poor academic performance across the board because they’ll be expected to perform at a college level and won’t be able to because they weren’t prepared in high school.”

The adverse effects on family life may also set students back. In many low-income school districts, many students already assumed the responsibilities of cooking, cleaning, and caring for younger siblings at home in a single-parent household.

“I imagine that older students who are now being asked to serve as the primary caregivers to their younger siblings will struggle to stay on top of school work. It is my understanding that most schools have changed their expectations for students — for instance, expecting half the normal amount of work per day from each student — as a response to the shutdowns,” Schick said.

These responsibilities are compounded by the demanding work schedules of parents, many of which are in the food industry, who can’t alleviate much of these duties because they have to work to provide for their family. Children must be self-sufficient in juggling their education and home life, and in most cases, home life is too time-consuming to allow for the unsupervised focus on education.

“There’s going to be a lot of kids who are going to assume the primary caretaker role,” DiLeonardo said. “The unfortunate reality is the students in my classes with younger siblings, they have to take care of the kids when mom’s not home.”