Dabo Swinney Says He ‘Wouldn’t Pass Up’ On Tua Tagovailoa In The NFL Draft

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is a big fan of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

There are lingering health questions about Tua, and nobody really seems to know where he'll go in the draft. If Swinney was making the call, he wouldn't pass on the former Alabama superstar.

“I wouldn’t pass up on Tua. I think he is a big time winner, he’s a great person, he’s a great teammate,” Swinney said during a recent ESPN appearance.

“I’m a Tua fan. … I wouldn’t pass up on Tua.” Dabo Swinney thinks Tua Tagovailoa is a “big-time winner.” pic.twitter.com/GUIBZkTnT4 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 9, 2020

You know you’re a real ball player when Dabo Swinney gives you his stamp of approval. Swinney is arguably the greatest coach in America.

If he says a young man can play, then the young man can play. It’s that simple, and he knows all about big time quarterbacks.

In my eyes, I’m inclined to agree with Swinney. If Tua is healthy, then he’s as elite of a prospect as you’ll ever see in the draft.

He throws a gorgeous football, he’s athletic, intelligent and can extend plays with his legs. It all comes to do whether or not he’s healthy. If he’s healthy, then he’s borderline unstoppable.

We’ll see where he goes April 23, but I have complete confidence in Tua’s skills if he’s not hurt.