Democrats Aren’t Letting Coronavirus Impact Their PC Agenda

On today’s podcast we get into how the left is not allowing a pandemic and tens of thousands of deaths stand in the way of their PC agenda and identity politics.

Listen to the show:

As the coronavirus pandemic rages, liberal journalists continue to play “gotcha” and identity politics with President Trump and his administration at the daily coronavirus task force briefings. From Yamiche Alcindor and Jim Acosta both used the “some say” tactic used by leftists to voice their objections to both the President and the US Surgeon General Jerome Adams. We have the audio of both exchanges and dissect them accordingly.

Bill Maher has angered the liberal mob again by telling the truth about where the coronavirus originated. Pointing out the hypocrisy of the left for being upset that Republicans started noting the geography of its origin has elicited outrage from leftists and cries of racism against China – a country, not a race. We have the audio that set them off and get into how insane they really are.

Then we get into how Democrats in power – governors and mayors – have so badly bungled their coronavirus responses, leading to hypocrisy in Chicago and insane executive orders in Michigan.

Today's podcast is sponsored by 100% organic CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code "Derek" to receive free shipping.

